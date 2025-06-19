Matt Chapman Injury: Resumes light baseball activities

Chapman (hand) is expected to continue wearing his splint through the end of the week, but he is now participating in light conditioning and baseball activities, per MLB.com.

Chapman was placed on the injured list June 10 due to sprained ligaments in his right hand. The third baseman saw a hand specialist, and his X-rays came back negative. However, he could still end up being unavailable for at least the rest of June, according to Buster Olney of ESPN. Casey Schmitt is expected to continue starting at third base while Chapman is sidelined.