Matt Chapman Injury: Returning Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 4, 2025

Manager Bob Melvin said Friday that he expects Chapman (hand) to return from the injured list Saturday, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

A sprained right hand sent Chapman to the injured list in early June. He's due to play in a rehab game at Triple-A Sacramento on Friday, and if all goes well, he'll return to a Giants lineup Saturday that has been running low on infield options lately.

