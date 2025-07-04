Matt Chapman Injury: Returning Saturday
Manager Bob Melvin said Friday that he expects Chapman (hand) to return from the injured list Saturday, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
A sprained right hand sent Chapman to the injured list in early June. He's due to play in a rehab game at Triple-A Sacramento on Friday, and if all goes well, he'll return to a Giants lineup Saturday that has been running low on infield options lately.
