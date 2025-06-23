Matt Chapman Injury: Sheds splint, starts swinging

Chapman (hand) is no longer wearing a splint and has resumed one-handed swinging in the batting cage, per MLB.com.

Chapman was officially placed on the 10-day injured list June 10 due to a right hand injury. However, X-rays came back negative, and he was able to resume light conditioning and baseball activities last week. The star third baseman is likely to miss the rest of June, though he's hopeful he'll return before the All-Star break, according to Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle. In the meantime, Casey Schmitt is expected to fill in at third base.