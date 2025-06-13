Matt Chapman Injury: To begin rehab in one week

Chapman (hand) received good news from his visit with a specialist Friday and can begin rehabbing in about one week, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Buster Olney of ESPN reported earlier Friday that Chapman could be sidelined at least through the end of June due to sprained ligaments in his right hand. While the update from the hand specialist didn't move up Chapman's earliest return date, it certainly lessens the possibility of a long-term absence. The third baseman will have to wear a splint for the next week before beginning rehab. Fantasy managers shouldn't expect Chapman to be back before the end of June, but it seems likely that he'll be back before the All-Star break.