Matt Chapman News: Officially activated

The Giants reinstated Chapman (hand) from the injured list Saturday.

After going 0-for-3 with a walk and a run scored during a tune-up game at Triple-A Sacramento on Friday, Chapman will return to the Giants' lineup Saturday as the cleanup hitter. Prior to getting injured, the 32-year-old third baseman had gone 15-for-38 with three homers, five RBI and seven runs scored in his last 11 games.