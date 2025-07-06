Matt Chapman News: Scores twice in return

Chapman went 1-for-3 with two runs scored and a hit-by-pitch in Saturday's 7-2 win over the Athletics.

Chapman returned to game action after being placed on the 10-day injured list June 10 due to a sprained right hand. The veteran third baseman was plunked in the first inning before coming around to score. He singled in the third and eventually added another run. Chapman is now slashing .245/.365/.451 with 37 runs scored, 30 RBI, 12 home runs and seven stolen bases across 277 plate appearances.