Matt Gage News: Set to open Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 26, 2025

Gage will start Sunday's matchup against the Mets, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Gage will begin what's slated to be a bullpen game for the Giants, with Carson Seymour likely to handle multiple innings. It will be Gage's first MLB start, though he's unlikely to go more than inning or two. The southpaw has yet to give up a run through nine appearances across stints with the Tigers and Giants this season, and he's posted a 7:3 K:BB over 9.2 frames.

