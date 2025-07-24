Matt Gorski Injury: Lands with Dodgers
Gorski (hand) signed a minor-league contract with the Dodgers on Wednesday.
Nearly two weeks after being released by the Pirates, Gorski will now join the Dodgers organization to finish up the final stages of a hand injury that has kept him sidelined since late May. The 27-year-old is expected to return sometime in mid-to-late August but isn't likely to contribute much for the big-league club.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now