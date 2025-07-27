Matt McLain News: Raps two hits, RBI in win
McLain went 2-for-4 with a walk, an RBI and a run scored in Saturday's 6-2 win over the Rays.
The Reds plated two runs in the sixth, seventh and eighth innings, and McLain had a role in all three rallies. He's hit safely in 10 of 11 games, going 15-for-44 (.341) with three extra-base hits, four RBI, three walks, a stolen base and six runs scored during that stretch. His batting average is up to .220, its highest point since April 3.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now