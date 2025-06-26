Matt Mervis Injury: Out at Triple-A with oblique strain

Mervis has been placed on the 7-day injured list at Triple-A Jacksonville with an oblique strain, Kevin Barral of FishonFirst.com reports.

Mervis has dealt with the injury for a couple days and didn't improve enough to avoid the IL. He's slashed .246/.309/.623/.932 with six home runs in 16 games with Jacksonville after being removed from the Marlins' 40-man roster.