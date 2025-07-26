Matt Shaw News: Brings home three runs

Shaw went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run and an additional RBI in Saturday's 6-1 win over the White Sox.

Shaw's two-run homer in the seventh inning extended the Cubs' lead to three, and he brought home another run after drawing a bases-loaded walk in the eighth. Shaw has been hot at the plate since the All-Star break and is in the midst of an eight-game hitting streak, going 11-for-23 (.478) with four home runs, nine RBI and two steals over that span.