Matt Shaw headshot

Matt Shaw News: Stays hot Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 22, 2025

Shaw went 2-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored in Tuesday's 6-0 win over the Royals. He also stole a base.

Shaw has now collected hits in five straight games coming out of the All-Star break, and three of those have been multi-hit efforts. The rookie has been up and down this season, though he's managed to string together a few hot streaks here and there. Shaw has also been solid on the bases with 13 steals in 15 attempts. The young infielder may he susceptible to slumps at the plate, but his talent is evident.

Matt Shaw
Chicago Cubs
