Matt Vierling Injury: Begins throwing progression
Vierling was cleared to resume a throwing progression Sunday after a series of scans on his right shoulder revealed no structural damage, Evan Petzold of The Detroit Free Press reports. ""Absolutely best-case scenario," Vierling said. "I was nervous. Luckily, the news came back - nothing serious."
Vierling was fearful that he may need surgery to address the right shoulder injury that first cropped up during spring training, but with an MRI and follow-up scans confirming that he's merely dealing with inflammation, he expects to avoid a long-term absence. The Tigers aren't yet putting a timeline on Vierling's return, but the fact that he's already been cleared to start throwing again is an encouraging sign.
