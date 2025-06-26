Matt Vierling Injury: Set to play third Thursday

Vierling (shoulder) is slated to start at third base for Triple-A Toledo in a rehab game Thursday and also see some more time in the outfield before his return to the majors, likely in the next few days or week.

Vierling has worked his way up from serving as the DH to seeing some time in the outfield during his rehab assignment, and he'll now shift over to third base. The team wants to see the 28-year-old take some reps at the hot corner and also play a bit more in the outfield before bringing him back to the majors. The Tigers lineup has done well in the absence of Vierling, so he may have to settle for more of a bench role initially, though he could eventually push for more playing time at third or in right field.