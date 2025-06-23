Menu
Matthew Liberatore headshot

Matthew Liberatore News: Picks up fifth victory

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 23, 2025

Liberatore (5-6) earned the win over the Cubs on Monday, allowing two runs on six hits and one walk while striking out five batters over seven innings.

Liberatore needed a tidy 85 pitches to complete seven frames, throwing 52 of those offerings for strikes. The southpaw recorded his second straight quality start following a rough three-outing stretch in late May and early June during which he went 0-3 with a 10.29 ERA. Liberatore has a 3.96 overall ERA on the campaign, but without that poor three-start span it would be at 2.74 across 72.1 frames. He's tentatively scheduled to make his next start in Cleveland.

Matthew Liberatore
St. Louis Cardinals
More Stats & News
