Matthew Liberatore News: Walks four in no-decision

Liberatore allowed two runs on four hits and four walks with four strikeouts over five innings Saturday against the Cubs. He didn't factor in the decision.

The left-hander issued just 12 free passes through his first 15 outings of the season, but he's now walked nine batters across his past two starts. The command issues prevented Liberatore from extending his streak of quality starts to four, but he still has a 2.25 ERA over his past four appearances. He's likely to make his last start before the All-Star break next weekend versus Atlanta.