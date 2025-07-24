Menu
Mauricio Dubon News: Hitting well out of All-Star break

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 24, 2025

Dubon went 1-for-3 with an RBI and a walk Wednesday against the Diamondbacks.

Dubon delivered an RBI single in the eighth inning and now has a hit in five of six games since the All-Star break. That hasn't come with much counting-stat production, he has only one RBI and one run scored in that span, but he is getting everyday playing time at a combination of third base and shortstop.

Mauricio Dubon
Houston Astros
