Max Fried News: Lined up to start Wednesday

Fried (finger) is in line to start Wednesday's game in Toronto, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

Fried developed a blister on his left index finger during his final start before the All-Star break back on July 12 versus the Cubs, but the extended break has seemingly allowed him to move past the issue. After he resumed playing catch shortly after suffering the finger issue, Fried cleared up any lingering concern about his health by tossing a bullpen session in Atlanta over the weekend. The veteran southpaw heads into his start Wednesday having logged an 11-3 record with a 2.43 ERA and 1.01 WHIP in 122 innings over his first 20 outings of the season.