Fried allowed three runs through the first three frames, highlighted by a Jonny DeLuca two-run triple and a solo shot from Jonathan Aranda. Fried went on to retire 14 straight after allowing the home run and exited in the seventh after a two-out RBI double from Taylor Walls. Fried has issued multiple walks in four of his last five starts but his nine strikeouts Tuesday was tied for his second-best mark this season. Fried is sixth in the American League with a 2.62 ERA and 1.03 WHIP and lines up to take the mound next week against the Rangers.