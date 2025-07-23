Max Fried News: Tamed by Toronto on Wednesday

Fried (11-4) took the loss against the Blue Jays on Wednesday, allowing six runs (four earned) on six hits and three walks while striking out three batters over 5.1 innings.

There's no indication that the blister that caused Fried to exit after three frames in his previous outing was still bothering him Wednesday, but the veteran hurler nonetheless had one of his worst performances of the season. The six runs allowed by the left-hander tied a season-worst mark, though only four of those were earned. Fried also failed to miss many bats, notching just six whiffs and three punchouts. He's now lost consecutive starts for the first time this season and will aim to bounce back the next time he takes the mound, which is tentatively scheduled to be early next week against Tampa Bay.