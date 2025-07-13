Max Kranick Injury: Could need Tommy John surgery

Kranick is scheduled to meet with Dr. Keith Meister to receive a second opinion on his right elbow injury, and Tommy John surgery could be a possibility for the right-hander, Abbey Mastracco of the New York Daily News reports.

Kranick was placed on the 15-day injured list June 19 due to right flexor strain, and after being re-examined Thursday following three-week rest period, the 27-year-old seemingly hasn't made enough progress in his recovery to start throwing. He'll receive feedback from Dr. Meister before a determination is made on his treatment plan, but Kranick could be at risk of requiring the second Tommy John surgery of his career, after he previously underwent the procedure in June 2022. Another Tommy John surgery would knock Kranick out for the remainder of the season and would likely sideline him for the entire 2026 campaign.