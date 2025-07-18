Menu
Fantasy Home
Fantasy Baseball
Max Kranick headshot

Max Kranick Injury: Likely to require Tommy John

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on July 18, 2025 at 3:38pm

Kranick (elbow) will likely undergo Tommy John surgery, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

Kranick was diagnosed with a right flexor strain in late June, and after receiving a second opinion on his elbow, he's expected to undergo his second Tommy John surgery in three years. There's still a chance he undergoes a flexor tendon repair surgery, but for now, the expectation is Tommy John. The 27-year-old logged a 3.65 ERA in 37 innings of relief for the Mets this season. Regardless of which procedure he has, he'll be out for the rest of 2025 and could miss portions of 2026.

Max Kranick
New York Mets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now