Max Kranick headshot

Max Kranick Injury: Transferred to 60-day IL

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 25, 2025

The Mets transferred Kranick (elbow) to the 60-day injured list Friday, Laura Albanese of Newsday reports.

Kranick is set to undergo season-ending Tommy John surgery on his pitching elbow. He pitched in 24 games out of the bullpen for the Mets this season, logging a 3.65 ERA, 1.05 WHIP and 25:5 K:BB across 37 innings. Kranick could end up missing most of the 2026 campaign.

Max Kranick
New York Mets
