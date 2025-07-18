Max Kranick Injury: Will require Tommy John

Kranick (elbow) will undergo Tommy John surgery, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

Kranick was diagnosed with a right flexor strain in late June, and after receiving a second opinion on his elbow, he'll undergo his second Tommy John surgery in three years. The 27-year-old logged a 3.65 ERA in 37 innings of relief for the Mets this season. He'll likely miss most, if not all, of the 2026 campaign.