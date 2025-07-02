Max Muncy Injury: Exits with injury
Muncy was removed from Wednesday's game against the White Sox due to an apparent left knee injury, Sonja Chen of MLB.com reports.
The 34-year-old came down hard on his left knee/leg after tagging out Michael Taylor, who was attempting to steal third base. Muncy needed to be helped off the field by a trainer and will almost certainly be taken in for imaging. If the two-time All-Star ends up needing to miss any amount of time, Enrique Hernandez would likely fill in at the hot corner for the Dodgers.
