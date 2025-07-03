Max Muncy Injury: Lands on IL

Muncy (knee) was placed on the 10-day injured list Thursday, Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Muncy injured his knee while taking a throw at third base Wednesday night and underwent an MRI on Thursday. The exact results of the tests remain unclear, but the issue is severe enough to sideline Muncy for at least the next 10 days. Miguel Rojas is starting at third base in his place against the White Sox on Thursday.