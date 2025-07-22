Max Muncy Injury: Moves to injured list
The Athletics placed Muncy (hand) on the 10-day injured list Tuesday.
Muncy, who was hit by a pitch on the right hand Monday, appeared to have avoided a serious injury when X-rays came back negative, but he'll still need to spend some time on the shelf. The 22-year-old will be eligible to be rejoin the active roster in early August. Luis Urias and Gio Urshela are the likely candidates to man second base while Muncy is out.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now