Max Muncy Injury: Moves to injured list

The Athletics placed Muncy (hand) on the 10-day injured list Tuesday.

Muncy, who was hit by a pitch on the right hand Monday, appeared to have avoided a serious injury when X-rays came back negative, but he'll still need to spend some time on the shelf. The 22-year-old will be eligible to be rejoin the active roster in early August. Luis Urias and Gio Urshela are the likely candidates to man second base while Muncy is out.