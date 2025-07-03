Menu
Fantasy Home
Fantasy Baseball
Max Muncy headshot

Max Muncy Injury: Out at least six weeks

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on July 3, 2025 at 4:57pm

Muncy (knee) will be sidelined for at least six weeks, David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports reports.

Muncy injured his knee after being slid into on a stolen base attempt Wednesday night. There was some concern he'd miss the rest of the season, but imaging revealed he did not suffer ligament damage. Given that, this is relatively good news, particularly if Muncy can return near the announced timeline. Miguel Rojas is starting at third base in Muncy's place and should be among the players to see a bump in playing time.

Max Muncy
Los Angeles Dodgers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now