Max Muncy Injury: Tending to hairline fracture
Muncy is dealing with a hairline fracture at the base of the fourth metacarpal on his right hand, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reported Friday.
Initial X-rays on Muncy's hand didn't reveal any significant injuries but further evaluations revealed he's dealing with a hairline fracture. The infielder was placed on the 10-day injured list Tuesday, but Friday's update could mean a longer absence is in store.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now