Max Muncy Injury: Undergoing MRI on knee Thursday

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said after Wednesday's game versus the White Sox that Muncy will undergo an MRI on his left knee Thursday, DodgersBeat.com reports.

Muncy was injured when Michael Taylor's head collided with the third baseman's knee on a stolen-base attempt in the sixth inning. Roberts said after Muncy was evaluated by trainers that the team is "optimistic" the 34-year-old is dealing with a sprain rather than a tear, but the MRI will provide more clarity. At the very least, Roberts expects Muncy to be sidelined "for the next few days." Enrique Hernandez and Miguel Rojas will handle third base while Muncy is shelved.