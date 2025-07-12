Menu
Fantasy Home
Fantasy Baseball
Max Muncy headshot

Max Muncy Injury: Working out on stationary bike

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 12, 2025

Muncy (knee) has begun using a stationary bike, and manager Dave Roberts said Friday that the third baseman is "trending really well," per MLB.com.

Muncy suffered a left knee bone bruise July 2 and was placed on the 10-day injured list the following day. He's likely to miss at least six weeks of action, so mid-August seems to be the earliest target for his return. Tommy Edman and Miguel Rojas have been handling duties at the hot corner while Muncy has been out.

Max Muncy
Los Angeles Dodgers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now