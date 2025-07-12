Max Muncy Injury: Working out on stationary bike
Muncy (knee) has begun using a stationary bike, and manager Dave Roberts said Friday that the third baseman is "trending really well," per MLB.com.
Muncy suffered a left knee bone bruise July 2 and was placed on the 10-day injured list the following day. He's likely to miss at least six weeks of action, so mid-August seems to be the earliest target for his return. Tommy Edman and Miguel Rojas have been handling duties at the hot corner while Muncy has been out.
