Max Muncy News: Hits homer in win

Muncy went 1-for-3 with a walk and a two-run home run during Friday's 5-4 win over the Royals.

Muncy has been red-hot at the plate, piecing together a monster last four games. Including Friday's effort, he is 7-for-16 with four home runs and 15 RBI, carrying the load for a Dodgers squad that has won five games in a row. The 34-year-old is up to 53 RBI while slashing .251/.377/.465 on the season.