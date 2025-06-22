Max Muncy News: Monster day in win

Muncy went 2-for-4 with a grand slam and a three-run home run during Sunday's 13-7 win over the Nationals.

Muncy tied his career high in RBI, plating seven Dodgers for the second time in just over three weeks after doing so May 31. He's having an excellent month at the plate, going 18-for-58 (.310) with five home runs across 19 games in June. He had logged merely four home runs before then.