Max Muncy News: Plates two in spring win

Muncy went 1-for-1 with a double, two RBI and two walks against the Guardians in a Cactus League victory Tuesday.

Muncy's first-inning double was just his second extra-base hit of the spring. However, he's tied for third on the team with six RBI and ranks second with eight walks. Muncy has posted a walk rate of at least 15 percent in six of his seven seasons with the Dodgers and has belted 30-plus homers four times during that span, making him a particularly valuable third-base option in fantasy leagues that use OBP rather than batting average.