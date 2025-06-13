Menu
TEST Fantasy Home
MLB DFS
MLB DFS Pitcher & Team Stacks Guide for Friday, June 13

MLB DFS Pitcher & Team Stacks Guide for Friday, June 13

Written by 
Ryan Pohle 
Published on June 13, 2025
More Home Runs. Fewer Strikeouts. 

Get RotoWire's advanced reports and tools to confidently start your best team.

  • Custom reports based on your team
  • Confirmed lineup alerts
  • Advanced stats to help you choose the right players
Baseball

This article is part of our DFS MLB series.

Top DFS Pitching and Team Stacking Strategies for DraftKings

In this article, I'm going to take a deeper dive into pitching and team stacking options. Let's take a look at our optimizer's rankings of the pitchers for the DraftKings 12-game main slate, sorted by projected fantasy points.

Visit RotoWire's MLB Daily Lineups to find out where the hitters slot in!

*No postponements expected

Tonight's large slate brings us three starters in the $10k range, led by our preferred choice in Garrett Crochet. Boston's ace leads the slate in strikeout rate, and he gets a second straight matchup against the Yankees, who lit him up for five runs last week. Even so, Crochet still managed his ninth 20+ DK point performance of the year.

We've also starred Bryce Elder, Luis Castillo and Charlie Morton in our optimizer. As of this article being posted, Castillo hasn't officially been announced the starter, so double-check that before locking him into your lineup. Meanwhile, Morton has some GPP appeal due to the matchup and recent good stretch before getting roughed up last time out. Note that the Rangers have yet to name a starter and have been left off the table below (we're projecting Dane Dunning or an opener). Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Clay Holmes and Adrian Houser all rank well in the metrics below and can also be considered. 

Here's how each pitcher ranks in key categories (stats are from 2025 season only):

PitcherFantasy PointsFIPK%Opponent K%
Garrett Crochet1

Top DFS Pitching and Team Stacking Strategies for DraftKings

In this article, I'm going to take a deeper dive into pitching and team stacking options. Let's take a look at our optimizer's rankings of the pitchers for the DraftKings 12-game main slate, sorted by projected fantasy points.

Visit RotoWire's MLB Daily Lineups to find out where the hitters slot in!

*No postponements expected

Tonight's large slate brings us three starters in the $10k range, led by our preferred choice in Garrett Crochet. Boston's ace leads the slate in strikeout rate, and he gets a second straight matchup against the Yankees, who lit him up for five runs last week. Even so, Crochet still managed his ninth 20+ DK point performance of the year.

We've also starred Bryce Elder, Luis Castillo and Charlie Morton in our optimizer. As of this article being posted, Castillo hasn't officially been announced the starter, so double-check that before locking him into your lineup. Meanwhile, Morton has some GPP appeal due to the matchup and recent good stretch before getting roughed up last time out. Note that the Rangers have yet to name a starter and have been left off the table below (we're projecting Dane Dunning or an opener). Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Clay Holmes and Adrian Houser all rank well in the metrics below and can also be considered. 

Here's how each pitcher ranks in key categories (stats are from 2025 season only):

PitcherFantasy PointsFIPK%Opponent K%
Garrett Crochet12112
Yoshinobu Yamamoto24210
Bryce Elder315122
Gavin Williams41847
Clay Holmes51188
Luis Castillo681413
Freddy Peralta712519
Michael Wacha861516
Nick Martinez95175
Logan Webb101317
Taj Bradley11171120
Charlie Morton122191
Luis Severino13101923
Erick Fedde14162214
Chris Paddack15141618
Colton Gordon167615
Ryan Yarbrough172074
Keider Montero1822216
Adrian Houser1931011
Stephen Kolek20131821
Ryne Nelson2191322
Jack Kochanowicz2223203
German Marquez2319239

Analyzing Team Stack Rankings for Maximum DFS Impact

Here is how each team ranks in implied runs, BABIP (batting average on balls in play) and how popular we expect each team stack to be in GPPs:

TeamImplied RunsBABIPStack Popularity
Orioles6.913High
Braves6.511High
Rangers5.524High
Diamondbacks5.516Medium
Mets5.219Medium
Red Sox5.11High
Royals4.910High
Dodgers4.92Medium
Brewers4.617Low
Tigers4.53Medium
Padres4.515High
Astros4.27Medium
Twins4.212High
Angels4.123High
Reds3.98Medium
Yankees3.85Low
Mariners3.714Low
Guardians3.621Low
Athletics3.56Medium
White Sox3.422Medium
Cardinals3.34Low
Rays3.29Low
Giants2.920Low
Rockies2.418Low

My primary team stack targets

Orioles vs. RHP Kochanowicz (5.47 FIP, 1.5 HR/9). Key pieces: Adley Rutschman, Jackson Holliday, Jordan Westburg, Gunnar Henderson, Colton Cowser

Braves vs. RHP Marquez (7.00 ERA, 1.68 WHIP). Key pieces: Matt Olson, Michael Harris, Marcell Ozuna, Ozzie Albies, Ronald Acuna

Twins vs. LHP Gordon (5.11 ERA, 1.5 HR/9). Key pieces: Ryan Jeffers, Willi Castro, Royce Lewis, Carlos Correa, Byron Buxton

Angels vs. RHP Morton (5.24 FIP, 1.6 HR/9). Key pieces: Nolan Schanuel, Jorge Soler, Mike Trout, Luis Rengifo, Zach Neto

Key Matchups and Batter vs. Pitcher Insights for DFS Success

Notable hitter matchups against the opposing starter today:

For up-to-the-minute updates on injuries, lineups, roster changes and more, head to RotoWire's Fantasy Baseball News & Latest MLB Updates or follow @RotoWireMLB on X.

Want to Read More?
Subscribe to RotoWire to see the full article.

We reserve some of our best content for our paid subscribers. Plus, if you choose to subscribe you can discuss this article with the author and the rest of the RotoWire community.

Get Instant Access To This Article Get Access To This Article
More Home Runs. Fewer Strikeouts. 

Get RotoWire's advanced reports and tools to confidently start your best team.

  • Custom reports based on your team
  • Confirmed lineup alerts
  • Advanced stats to help you choose the right players
Baseball
RotoWire Community
Join Our Subscriber-Only MLB Chat
Chat with our writers and other RotoWire MLB fans for all the pre-game info and in-game banter.
Join The Discussion
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Ryan Pohle
Ryan Pohle
Ryan Pohle is a DFS Product Specialist at RotoWire and has written for the site since 2020.
Top MLB Betting Picks for June 13: Expert Predictions and Best Bets
Top MLB Betting Picks for June 13: Expert Predictions and Best Bets
Fantasy Baseball Points Leagues: Good Options on Bad Teams
Fantasy Baseball Points Leagues: Good Options on Bad Teams
Top MLB Player Prop Bets for Friday, June 13
Top MLB Player Prop Bets for Friday, June 13
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Friday, June 13
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Friday, June 13