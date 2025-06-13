MLB DFS Pitcher & Team Stacks Guide for Friday, June 13

This article is part of our DFS MLB series.

Top DFS Pitching and Team Stacking Strategies for DraftKings

In this article, I'm going to take a deeper dive into pitching and team stacking options. Let's take a look at our optimizer's rankings of the pitchers for the DraftKings 12-game main slate, sorted by projected fantasy points.

*No postponements expected

Tonight's large slate brings us three starters in the $10k range, led by our preferred choice in Garrett Crochet. Boston's ace leads the slate in strikeout rate, and he gets a second straight matchup against the Yankees, who lit him up for five runs last week. Even so, Crochet still managed his ninth 20+ DK point performance of the year.

We've also starred Bryce Elder, Luis Castillo and Charlie Morton in our optimizer. As of this article being posted, Castillo hasn't officially been announced the starter, so double-check that before locking him into your lineup. Meanwhile, Morton has some GPP appeal due to the matchup and recent good stretch before getting roughed up last time out. Note that the Rangers have yet to name a starter and have been left off the table below (we're projecting Dane Dunning or an opener). Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Clay Holmes and Adrian Houser all rank well in the metrics below and can also be considered.

Here's how each pitcher ranks in key categories (stats are from 2025 season only):