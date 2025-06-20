Menu
Max Muncy News: Sitting Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 20, 2025

Muncy is not in the Dodgers' starting lineup against the Nationals on Friday.

With the Nationals sending southpaw Mackenzie Gore to the mound, the lefty-hitting Muncy will begin Friday's game on the bench while Miguel Rojas starts at third base and bats ninth. Muncy has slashed .314/.463/.549 with two steals, three home runs and seven RBI in 67 plate appearances since the beginning of June.

Max Muncy
Los Angeles Dodgers
