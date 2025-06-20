Max Muncy News: Sitting Friday

Muncy is not in the Dodgers' starting lineup against the Nationals on Friday.

With the Nationals sending southpaw Mackenzie Gore to the mound, the lefty-hitting Muncy will begin Friday's game on the bench while Miguel Rojas starts at third base and bats ninth. Muncy has slashed .314/.463/.549 with two steals, three home runs and seven RBI in 67 plate appearances since the beginning of June.