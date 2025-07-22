Max Scherzer News: Hurt by hard contact in no-decision

Scherzer didn't factor into the decision Tuesday against the Yankees, allowing four runs on five hits and one walk in five innings. He struck out four.

The Yankees ambushed the hurler for three runs in the opening frame, but Scherzer was able to settle in for four innings of one-run ball thereafter. Four of his five hits allowed went for extra bases, and the 40-year-old right-hander has yet to yield fewer than two runs in any of his first six starts this season. Scherzer will try to improve on a 5.14 ERA, 1.25 WHIP and 28:8 K:BB over 28 innings in his next scheduled outing, which is slated for this weekend in Detroit against the first-place Tigers.