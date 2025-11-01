Scherzer got the start and was able to give Toronto 4.1 innings and 54 pitches (34 strikes). He retired nine of the first 10 batters he faced before fading a bit in the fourth, when the Dodgers touched him up for a run on a double, a single, a walk and a sacrifice fly. Scherzer retired the first batter he faced in the fifth but was pulled after allowing a Miguel Rojas single. Overall, it was a noble effort by the 41-year-old hurler, who departed with his team holding a 3-1 lead. Over two World Series starts, he allowed four runs while posting a 6:1 K:BB across 8.2 frames.