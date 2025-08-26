Getting the start at third base and batting ninth, the rookie infielder homered off Pierce Johnson in the eighth inning for what proved to be the game-winning run. Acosta has just three hits in his first 18 big-league at-bats, but all three have left the yard for solo shots. The 22-year-old seems likely to lose his spot on the roster once Connor Norby (wrist) is cleared to come off the IL, although the Marlins could delay that move until Sept. 1 in order to keep Acosta in the majors and take a longer look at him, as the team shifts its focus from a long-shot wild-card bid to 2026.