After Colorado released Austin Gomber on Friday, Brown looks to be the leading candidate to fill the opening in the rotation. The 79th overall pick in the 2021 First-Year Player Draft, Brown missed significant development time after undergoing Tommy John surgery in 2023 and has yet to pitch above the Double-A level, but he's pitched effectively over 11 outings for Hartford. Since getting promoted from High-A Spokane on May 30, the 25-year-old right-hander has logged a 3.14 ERA and 57:15 K:BB across 43 innings at Double-A.