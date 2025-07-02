Merrill Kelly News: Decent in no-decision

Kelly didn't factor into the decision Wednesday against San Francisco, allowing three runs on five hits and three walks with three strikeouts over six innings.

Kelly got off to a rough start, allowing a solo homer, a triple and a walk as part of a two-run first inning for the Giants. While he settled in afterward and logged his fourth quality start in six outings, he notched his fewest strikeouts since May 2 and snapped a streak of five straight starts with at least seven Ks. On the year, Kelly owns a 3.55 ERA across 104 innings. He's tentatively scheduled to make his next start in San Diego.