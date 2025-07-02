Menu
Merrill Kelly News: Decent in no-decision

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 2, 2025

Kelly didn't factor into the decision Wednesday against San Francisco, allowing three runs on five hits and three walks with three strikeouts over six innings.

Kelly got off to a rough start, allowing a solo homer, a triple and a walk as part of a two-run first inning for the Giants. While he settled in afterward and logged his fourth quality start in six outings, he notched his fewest strikeouts since May 2 and snapped a streak of five straight starts with at least seven Ks. On the year, Kelly owns a 3.55 ERA across 104 innings. He's tentatively scheduled to make his next start in San Diego.

Merrill Kelly
Arizona Diamondbacks
