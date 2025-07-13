Merrill Kelly News: In clear to start Sunday

Kelly (calf) will start Sunday's game against the Angels in Anaheim.

Kelly dealt with some right calf discomfort in his most recent start in Tuesday's loss to the Padres, covering seven innings and tossing 77 pitches before he was lifted from the contest. Afterward, manager Torey Lovullo downplayed the issue and suggested that the right-hander wouldn't be in danger of missing his next turn through the rotation, and Kelly looks like he'll end up validating his skipper's prediction. Kelly will head into his final appearance before the All-Star break having turned in quality starts in five of his past seven outings.