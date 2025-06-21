Merrill Kelly News: Strikes out seven in win

Kelly (7-3) allowed three runs (two earned) on six hits and three walks while striking out seven over six innings to earn the win Saturday over the Rockies.

Kelly turned in his third quality start in four outings this month, and it was enough for his second win in that span. He gave up a two-run home run to Jordan Beck in the first inning, but Kelly was able to settle in pretty well after that. The veteran right-hander continues to provide serviceable innings. He's allowed three runs or less in 12 of 16 starts, good for a 3.39 ERA, 1.05 WHIP and 93:25 K:BB over 93 innings this season. He's lined up for a favorable home start versus the Marlins when he next takes the mound.