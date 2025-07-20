Michael Busch News: Hitting bench Sunday

Busch isn't in the starting lineup for Sunday's matchup versus Boston.

With the Red Sox sending a southpaw starter (Garrett Crochet) to the mound, the lefty-hitting Busch will begin the game on the bench. It's the second straight time Busch isn't in the lineup against a left-handed starter, and the young slugger has posted a mediocre .613 OPS against southpaws this season. Justin Turner is getting a start at first base for the Cubs on Sunday.