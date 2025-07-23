Michael Conforto News: Sitting versus righty

Conforto is not in the lineup for Wednesday's contest versus the Twins.

The Twins are starting right-hander Chris Paddack, but the left-handed-hitting Conforto nonetheless finds himself on the bench to begin the game. It's the first time since June 19 that Conforto was not in the lineup against a righty. Andy Pages, James Outman and Teoscar Hernandez will form the Dodgers' outfield trio Wednesday.