Michael Harris News: Continues to heat up Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 25, 2025

Harris went 2-for-3 with a solo home run, a walk and an additional run scored in Friday's 8-3 loss to Texas.

While Harris has been a huge disappointment from a fantasy perspective -- he has a .574 OPS in 2025 -- he's finally starting to come around a bit at the plate recently. The speedy outfielder is hitting .324 over his last 37 at-bats, adding two doubles, two homers and four RBI during this 10-game stretch. Harris' defense should help him maintain nearly an everyday role in center field, but he still likely has plenty of work to do for any chance of moving up Atlanta's batting order.

Michael Harris
Atlanta Braves
