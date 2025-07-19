Michael Harris News: Shows signs of life offensively

Harris went 1-for-4 with a home run, a walk and two RBI in Saturday's loss to the Yankees.

Harris made an impact at the plate Saturday, launching his first home run since June 13 and drawing his first walk since May 18. The 2022 National League Rookie of the Year has endured a brutal 2025 campaign, slashing .211/.236/.324 with 23 extra-base hits, 46 RBI and 12 stolen bases over 95 games. While his defense remains elite, Harris entered the game with a 48 wRC+ -- the second lowest in the league -- making him a liability for Atlanta this season.