Michael Helman News: Called up, batting leadoff Monday

The Rangers recalled Helman from Triple-A Round Rock on Monday. He'll start in center field and bat leadoff in the Rangers' series opener versus the Athletics.

Helman will join the 26-man active roster as a replacement for outfielder Alejandro Osuna, who was optioned to Triple-A in a corresponding move. A 29-year-old utility player, Helman previously appeared in five games with the Rangers this season and went 0-for-4 with two walks, two runs and one steal in six plate appearances. Though he'll occupy a prominent spot in the lineup Monday versus Athletics southpaw Jacob Lopez, the right-handed-hitting Helman may see infrequent opportunities against right-handed pitching while he's up with Texas.