Michael Helman News: Plates four runs after promotion

Helman went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run and an additional RBI in a 7-2 win against the Athletics on Monday.

Helman was called up Monday afternoon and was promptly inserted into the leadoff spot as the Rangers' starting center fielder. The 29-year-old capitalized on the opportunity, mashing a three-run homer to left field in the fifth inning and adding another RBI on a sacrifice bunt in the seventh. The long ball was the first of Helman's major-league career in his 15th game, though he's amassed just 20 plate appearances to date.