King was limited to 63 pitches in his return from the injured list, though that didn't prevent him from tossing five solid frames. The right-hander did serve up multiple home runs for the first time all season, but the three hits allowed tied his second-fewest total of the year. King will be aiming to up his pitch count when he brings a strong 2.87 ERA, 1.07 WHIP and 67:20 K:BB across 62.2 frames into his next outing, which is set to be a favorable home matchup against the last-place Rockies this weekend.